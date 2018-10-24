Nuance has announced that the company has discontinued Dragon Professional Individual for Mac. This was the most recent name of the company’s speech recognition software for macOS.

Following the acquisition of MacSpeech in 2010, Nuance created Dragon Dictate, a Mac version of their popular Windows speech recognition software. As a long-time user of this type of software, I’ve followed its progress over the years, as it improved greatly, then was ignored since last year’s update for macOS Yosemite. The software was very good, but the company was always plagued by poor support, expensive upgrades, and a general disdain for the Mac platform.

This is a shame, because I had contact with a number of passionate people who worked on this product, and they created software that is essential for many disabled people, and highly useful for people with a desired to be more productive.

The only solution for Mac users in the future is to buy the Windows version of Dragon and use it in a virtual machine (with VMware Fusion or Parallels), which is not ideal.